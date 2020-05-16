Residents are being asked to keep an eye out for an important Pembrokeshire County Council information flyer coming through their letter boxes next week.
The A4 bilingual flyer is being delivered to every Pembrokeshire home from Monday, May 18.
Deliveries will take place throughout the week.
The flyer has information and contact details on how to access support and advice on a range of issues during the coronavirus outbreak.
The colourful flyer is designed for residents to keep handy for future reference.