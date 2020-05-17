Year 11 pupils and their parents/carers will be able to explore potential post-16 options during a Pembrokeshire Virtual Open Week next month.
The Pembrokeshire Virtual Open Week runs between June 1 and 5 and provides an opportunity to consider post-16 education, training and employment pathway options.
During the week, learners can meet course tutors from Pembrokeshire post-16 providers online at openweek.dysguarlein.com and find out more information about courses including AS/A Levels, vocational qualifications such as BTECs, and Work Based Training routes including both Traineeships and Apprenticeships.
There will also be opportunities to sample taster sessions in the learner’s chosen vocational sector.
The Virtual Open Week will be a great opportunity to ask questions and figure out what courses are available to best suit needs and aspirations.
Careers Wales Advisors will be available for live chat during the week to offer impartial information, advice and guidance to help choose the right pathway.