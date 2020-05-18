FISHGUARD and Goodwick Food Support has benefitted from a £250 fuel donation from the local RoundTable.

The food support project provides food parcels to those in need in the Fishguard and Goodwick area and is manned by volunteers from the community fridge. It has recently joined forces with a similar project in St Davids.

Fishguard and District Round Table donated £250 worth of fuel vouchers for volunteers to use both for collecting and delivering food.

"We were overjoyed when we received these vouchers," said the project's co-founder Marie Marshall.

"Our volunteers travel miles carrying collections from Haverfordwest, Hayscastle, Narberth,Letterston, Trecwn many times every week. It's nice to be able to help the volunteers out."

Marie said that the demand for help from the food support was always increasing and that the donation would allow the project to continue.

"It has lifted a huge stress and panic of how we're to keep the food support running," she said.