THE incredible response to the Covid-19 outbreak is being celebrated by Pembrokeshire County Council.
A series of colourful signs marking the work of NHS staff and all key workers have been placed at the entrance to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.
Pembrokeshire County Council created and placed the signs to recognise the fantastic efforts of NHS staff and all key workers since the pandemic began.
Further signs, including thanks to those working in the vital care sector, are planned for County Hall.
The signs were installed in time for the weekly Clap for Carers this evening (Thursday).
Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “As I’ve said previously, the response of everyone in the county, or ‘Team Pembrokeshire’, to the Covid-19 outbreak has been absolutely outstanding.
“We wanted something to convey our thanks to those who have been right on the front line so these signs are a small way to remind the NHS staff and key workers that they are in our thoughts always and have our best wishes and support.”