PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Thursday, May 21.

"Once again we head into another Bank Holiday weekend and it will be the same as the two previous recent Bank Holidays in relation to what we all need to do to work together to beat this pandemic.

"Next week, on Tuesday, May 26, our Waste and Recycle Centres will re-open and it comes with measures to ensure that we can safely operate them.

"I can confirm that we have now had 4,200 bookings, which is fantastic. I want to thank everyone in our contact centre and our IT department for organising the booking system and dealing with the bookings as they come in.

"As always, everyone needs to play their role and be considerate about how their actions affects others.

"As we all know we are still in lockdown so everyone is aware of their responsibilities to safeguard their own health and the health of others.

"I hear stories of people venturing further afield to exercise and walk their dogs. This does concern me as the rules in Wales have not changed.

"We need to avoid the 'it’s ok for me' attitude, as everyone is feeling vulnerable, and, until the advice changes, we need to ensure we stay strong and do not risk spreading the virus.

"We can - and must - continue to work together in order to fight this big battle. Breaking out now is not the right time.

"Everyone has a choice so please make sure you make the right choice in order to protect our future."