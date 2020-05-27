IN THE three months since the Western Telegraph first reported on the coronavirus, lives across the county have completely changed.

We look back at over 100 days since we first reported the virus and how we got here.

February 6: Lewis Barrah, A Dinas Cross resident, spoke about life under lockdown in Xi’an in China; just over one week after the fist cases were found in the UK.

Lewis Barrah in Xi'an under lockdown

February 23: All churches in the St Davids Diocese advised to stop offering communion wine

February 26: Pembrokeshire County Council said Haverfordwest High pupils had no symptoms of the virus after returning from a school ski trip to Italy. However, staff and pupils were sent home as a precaution.

A family ski trip to Italy, unrelated to the school’s, also presented no symptoms.

February 28: The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wales, media reports at the time said the case was found in Swansea.

March 3: The UK government released a 27 page battle plan, with measures including reducing the number of mass gatherings.

Haverfordwest High pupils and staff returned negative test results for coronavirus.

March 8: Pembrokeshire’s first two cases confirmed. Both had recently returned from northern Italy.

Public Health Wales promised robust infection control measures were in place to tackle the virus.

March 9: Another two cases found in Wales, brining the total to six. The county council promised services would continue as normal.

March 12: Around Pembrokeshire events are cancelled.

Withybush Hospital denies rumours of a patient with the virus. Residents are asked not to visit relatives in care homes.

March 14: Almost 100 cases of coronavirus have been found in Wales.

March 15: A Tavernspite woman asks residents to come together to help those in need.

Supermarkets ask people to stop panic buying.

March 16: All local football and rugby fixtures cancelled. A Pembrokeshire man spoke about being told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient. The first Welsh death due to the virus is confirmed.

Signs went up around Wales asking people to stay away

March 18: A second coronavirus death is confirmed. Local businesses begin to shut including the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm and the Torch Theatre.

March 20: All Welsh schools asked to close. Pembrokeshire leisure centres also close. The number allowed to attend funerals restricted. The Welsh total is now 170.

March 21: Folly Farm and Bluestone resort close, while 89 cases of coronavirus are found in Wales, total 280. The puffin ward paediatric unit at Withybush Hospital is suspended.

Inside Bluestone's field hospital PICTURE: Hywel Dda UHB

March 23: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces lockdown measures, the devolved nations quickly follow suite.

March 26: Police stop drivers on the Cleddau Bridge to check their journeys are essential. Welsh cases up to 741 and six deaths. The first Clap for Carers is held.

March 27: PM Johnson tests positive for the coronavirus, he later has to go into intensive care.

Pembrokeshire lads, Oran Fudge and Tom Renny, who had been trapped in Peru, were finally able to return home in late March

April 1: 98 people in Wales have died. 107 cases confirmed across Hywel Dda and staff at Withybush reveal a patient is being treated for the virus.

April 3: Supermarkets introduce restrictions on what people can buy.

April 5: Plans for hundreds of additional hospital beds at Bluestone resort announced.

April 8: 69 cases have been found in Pembrokeshire. Police continue carrying out stop checks with over 200 stopped in one morning.

April 11: Dyfed-Powys Police arrest man for lockdown rule breach.

April 13: Tributes are paid to Undeg Lewis from Efailwen who died due to the virus.

Undeg Lewis with her son,Gwyndaf Lewis. Mr Lewis undertook a 30 mile sponsored run in his mum's memory, raising almost £36,000.

April 17: Dr Rhys Thomas, an election candidate, unveils a prototype ventilator.

April 24: Care home workers brand Milford Haven company’s virus response a shambles.

May 1: The health board says it has been overwhelmed by offers of support from the community.

Dr Thomas with his prototype ventilator

PHW annonces that 39 people have died of the virus in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire. 9,972 cases reported in Wales.

May 6: The county council and other local authorities plead for people to stay away during the bank holiday.

On May 8 people around the county held socially-distanced street parties to celebrated VE Day and the end of fighting in Europ.

By mid May coronavirus incidents began to fall, with just three cases found on May 11 in Pembrokeshire.The government in England announced restrictions there would begin to be lifted, while Wales and Scotland decided to keep a stricter lockdown.

May 25: No new cases of the coronavirus in Pembrokeshire.

May 26: One case found in Pembrokeshire. Total cases 278.