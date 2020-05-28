The Premier League will restart on June 17 - according to reports.

Executives from the 20 top-flight clubs gathered for a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday, and it was reported that agreement was reached over the remaining rounds of games to be played.

What matches will be played first?

Two rearranged matches – Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal – will be played first, before the first full round of games on the weekend of June 20 and 21, reports said.

The last action in the Premier League was on March 9, before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 13.

Contact training resumes

The move comes as Premier League Shareholders voted unanimously to resume contact training on Wednesday, May 27, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

The Premier League have said their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

Strict medical protocols will be in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.