THE gates of Parc Gwyn Crematorium are to be locked from Monday (July 6) to ensure that the 12-mourner limit for funerals is maintained.

Only official corteges will be allowed onto the site while services are taking place.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been prompted to issue a reminder on funeral numbers after extra mourners have turned up.

A council spokesman said: "Recently, there have been a couple of occasions where mourners not specifically invited by the family have been attending funerals at Parc Gwyn and standing outside the chapel.

"This is even though services are no longer being broadcast externally, and mourners are being reminded that no attendance outside the chapel is currently permitted.

"In order to prevent future problems of this nature and to ensure the restrictions are observed, as from Monday, July 6, the gates to the crematorium grounds will remain locked and accessible only to the official cortege attending for funeral services.

"It is requested that no other mourners enter the grounds.

"Depending upon future relaxations of restrictions, this will be reviewed to allow normal attendance as soon as possible.

"Those people who are not mourners for a funeral but wish to visit the crematorium grounds to pay respects to their loved ones will still be able to do so but access will be controlled by intercom."

The current restrictions for funeral numbers apply to both crematorium and the graveside of council-owned cemeteries.

In order to observe social distancing guidelines and ensure that members of multiple households are not meeting as per current restrictions, no more than 12 people are permitted to attend, lus one officiator and one funeral director.