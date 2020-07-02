WITH further reductions of lockdown restrictions expected over coming weeks, those planning to get out and enjoy Pembrokeshire are being asked to be respectful to the countryside.

Pembrokeshire has some of the most stunning countryside and coastline in Wales and is easily explored by the Coastal Path or the network of inland paths that crisscross the county.

At this time of year it is particularly beautiful. The hedgerows and coastal slopes are bursting with flowers and birds and wildlife are in abundance.

However, the countryside is also a busy, working place. Crops are growing and livestock are out in the fields.

You may see Pembrokeshire potatoes being harvested along with silage and hay being made ready for winter.

Please be aware when using Rights of Way in the countryside that you are crossing private land.

Whilst most of the paths are open some may still have advisory signs on them. There will be good reasons for this and we request that you respect landowners’ privacy and business.

During normal times routes are normally unrestricted, but at present there are some routes that aren’t available.

Therefore please follow and observe any signs you may come across.

Please be courteous and take particular care where the route passes through the curtilage of private residences or through working farm yards.

Be considerate and try to use an alternative waymarked route where possible.

The countryside is a working environment and visitors need to be aware of the following:

• Follow any diversion signs provided by landowner.

• Keep a safe distance from other people and use wide areas to pass each other safely.

• Respect landowners as they may be self-isolating or have vulnerable people living with them.

• Ensure dogs are kept on a short lead, but beware of livestock as they may chase your dog.

• Do not let your dog come into contact with other dogs or livestock.

• Clean up after your dog – do not leave dog fouling bags behind, please take your bags home with you.

• Keep to the line of the path, do not allow your dog to run free through crops or chase livestock.

• Ensure gates are not left open allowing livestock to escape

• Respect the property and business you are passing through.

• Keep away from livestock and watch out for farm machinery.

• As part of good personal hygiene always wash your hands after visiting the countryside, take your litter and any used masks or gloves home with you so you can dispose of them safely.

Please respect and look after each other and safely enjoy beautiful Pembrokeshire.

Rights of Way issues can be reported to either Pembrokeshire County Council or the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.