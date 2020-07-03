SOFA singing sessions for older people are now going online twice-weekly, thanks to their popularity in lockdown.
The Goldies charity reaches out to thousands of people all over the UK, with sessions taking place at 220 venues - including Tenby, Hubberston, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan - before they were put on hold by the coronavirus crisis.
Following the success of weekly online sessions, Goldies are now running two 30-minute Sing and Smile get-togethers on YouTube each week, featuring popular songs from the 1960s and onwards.
They will be led by Welsh session leaders Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies, and during the weeks ahead, will feature Welsh songs, Bollywood music and dance and sessions for those living with dementia.
The Goldies sessions go out on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am on www.goldies live .com