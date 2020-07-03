A FISHGUARD woman has raised £235 for local charity Cwtch by braving a lockdown head shave.

Jana Davidson decided to lose her locks to raise funds for the charity which supports adults aged 18-45 with a chronic health condition.

Cwtch provides support groups, days out, information and guest speakers and has kept working during lockdown.

"I have been thinking about shaving my head for a while," said Jana.

"I had been mulling it over again and on Sunday morning made the suggestion to my husband and sons again. This time they said 'why not?' especially doing it for charity."

Jana chose Cwtch Pembrokeshire as she understands the importance of the charity's work.

"Living with invisible illness, I am diabetic, and pain, trapped nerves since 2012, it is really hard at times for people to understand, why you can't do something today that you did yesterday, there's a lot of 'you look fine'.

"Beth and her team at Cwtch totally understand and do so much for anyone suffering, they also do a huge amount to educate and share their experiences too.

"They are a small local charity that busy away in the background and shadows of bigger charities. They were the obvious choice for me.

"After 37 years of colouring I thought my hair needed a rest. At the end of the day it's only hair and will grow back, invisible illness doesn't go away.

"I am chuffed and grateful to all who have donated to this wonderful charity, I was hoping to reach £50 but last count was £235."

Cwtch founder Beth Job said:

"We were very touched by the kind donation that was recently raised by Jana Davidson who braved the shave for us.

"This pandemic has been a very anxiety-inducing time so the volunteers and members of Cwtch have been coming up with some light-hearted and fun ideas to maintain some form of connection.

"As we went into lockdown at the end of March, we hosted a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr Sarah Yelland from Pembrokeshire Lifestyle Medic. This was a discussion about isolation in lockdown and ideas to empower positive mental and physical well-being.

"We have also held a virtual cake decorating competition and held a Welsh cake making demonstration. Our Facebook chat room has also been used to its full advantage.

"CWTCH has been fortunate to receive some funding from the Lottery Fund so as soon as we know more about how can operate safely we will be moving Cwtch on to its next exciting chapter. "

To become a member, you can message the Facebook page @CWTCHpembs or phone/text Beth on 07974543874.

To sponsor Jana, search for Jana's fundraiser for CWTCH (Pembrokeshire) on Facebook fundraisers.