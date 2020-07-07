PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has urged people to travel safely as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

He has also reminded everyone that all businesses will look different as they have been set up to ensure it is safe for everyone.

Cllr Simpson said: ‘Monday marked the unlocking of local travel restrictions and another move towards unlocking our county. I do appreciate that this change will take time for us to adjust to as we have all been so used to “staying local”.

‘The lifting of this travel restriction is being implemented as part of the phased approach to unlocking and in line with Covid-19 guidance.

‘I’m sure you will agree that easing the travel restriction will be a benefit to many although we still need to ensure we travel safely.

‘Covid-19 has not gone away and we need to continue with the routine of washing our hands regularly to ensure we prevent the further spread of the virus.

‘July has come around quickly and I am pleased to say that pupils have settled down to the new school regime. The next three weeks will fly by and then we enter the “summer holidays”.

‘We do need to think differently when we go out and about. So please ensure you pre-book your trip, think of what you need and be prepared for changes as you travel.

‘Our businesses will look different; they are - or will be - set up to welcome people while ensuring it is safe for everyone. As you go around you will see signs to remind you of the Covid-19 guidance. Take note as you travel.

‘Our car parks and toilets are now open giving everyone the facilities they need.

‘And, from next Saturday, our accommodation providers - those who can - will be re-opening subject of course to the Covid-19 guidance. As always, please welcome any visitors with a smile.

‘From this week I am changing the frequency of these updates. My next message this week will be on Friday and henceforth updates will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.

‘Please travel safely.’