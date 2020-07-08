ENVIRONMENTAL enforcement will start once again in Pembrokeshire on Monday, July 13.

“We know from residents and visitors how important it is for their local area to be clean, free from litter and dog fouling, and a pleasant place to live,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment, public protection and the Welsh language.

“That is why we are re-commencing enforcement as lockdown and travelling restrictions ease.”

From Monday, the council’s partners District Enforcement will be operating throughout the county in accordance with Covid-19 risk assessments.

They will be patrolling open spaces which the public have access to – including streets and parks - and anyone seen littering or failing to pick up after their dog will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £150 (reduced to £75 if paid within 10 days).

“Now that we are set to be out and about more often, we would urge everyone to help look after our environment by putting their litter in a bin or taking it home with them to dispose of – particularly if bins are full,” said Cllr Tomos.

The District Enforcement officers will also be operating on the county’s beaches to ensure that by-laws are being followed.

Although dogs are welcome on more than 50 of Pembrokeshire’s beaches in the summer, from May 1 to September 30 some of the more popular bathing beaches have dog restricted areas (this includes Poppit, Newgale, Broad Haven North, Dale, Lydstep, Tenby South, Saundersfoot and Amroth).

On two beaches, Whitesands and Tenby North to include Harbour Beach, the restriction covers the whole of the beach. The beach at Coppet Hall has a voluntary dog restriction. Guide dogs are welcome on Pembrokeshire’s beaches all year round.

There are notice boards on all of the dog restricted beaches above, with full details of the by-laws and maps of the restricted areas.

A fixed penalty notice of £75 will be issued for dogs in the restricted areas – other than guide dogs.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s partnership with District Enforcement has now been in place for two years.

Cllr Tomos said the partnership and the by-laws are part of the council’s continuing commitment to improve the local environment for the benefit of everyone.

“We would encourage people to be dispose of their litter responsibly and to be compliant with the by-laws in place,” he added.

• For more details on dog-friendly beaches, please view https://www.visitpembrokeshire.com/holidays-and-breaks/dog-friendly-holidays/dog-friendly-beaches