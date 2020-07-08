CRAFTY five-year-old Alfie Hughes has made his way to the heart of Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams.
The Penallly youngster decided to made a special wooden heart after the minister encouraged all Welsh schoolchildren to upload their messages and pictures to the digital learning channel Hwb.
Alfie, who is in Starfish class in Tenby Church in Wales Primary School, decided that his hand-crafted heart would feature small circles of wood, representing the love for all his teachers and the teachers in Wales.
He made the heart with the assistance of his grandpa, Bill Dowell, and then his grandma, Nan Dowell helped him to record a video message holding the wooden heart especially for Kirsty Williams, and emailed it off.
The message went to the minister's private secretary at the Senedd, who responded almost immediately.
Mrs Dowell said: "The email thanked Alfie personally for his fantastic recorded message and said that there are not many moments to enjoy at present, but this really brightened up Kirsty's day."
The education minister also told Alfie's grandma to give him a big hug and tell him he was 'amazing and very lovely'.
The youngster's proud gran added: "Alfie was thrilled to bits to receive such a wonderful message, which was also mentioned on Radion Wales on his recent fifth birthday."