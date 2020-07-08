PEMBROKESHIRE County Council childcare provision for children of key worker families will come to an end on Friday, July 24.

The authority has run childcare provision for key worker families since the start of lockdown, initially in schools and then in 21 childcare hubs across the county.

The provision returned to schools when they re-opened on June 29th.

However, from Saturday, July 25th if you have a school-aged child, you should arrange summer childcare via your normal childcare provider.

"If you have a child who is under four years-old (pre-school) you may be eligible for the Coronavirus Childcare Assistance Scheme (CCAS)," said a council spokesman.

"Funding is available until August 31 to support with the cost of registered childcare provision for vulnerable children and children of critical workers who must leave the home to carry out their work."

Under the CCAS a parent / guardian is eligible to receive government-funded childcare if they have a child or children, of pre-school age; and they are a critical worker.

The council has put measures in place to open a limited number of registered childcare settings to provide CCAS funding.

Parents should only apply for childcare to cover their working hours; and if the child/children cannot be cared for by a spouse or other family members.

Evidence of eligibility of critical worker status will be required as part of the application process.

For an application form to book a childcare place under the Coronavirus Childcare Assistance Scheme contact: covid19childcarebookings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

You will then receive confirmation of your child's place.

"It is very important that you do not turn up at the childcare settings if you have not received a confirmation email from us," said the spokesman.