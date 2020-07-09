PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Trading Standards Team are warning of a series of scams being reported in the county.
The team have been notified of fraudulent calls and emails relating to council tax bands, BT accounts and TV licensing.
A Pembrokeshire resident reported receiving a call from a London area code claiming that the call receiver’s property was in the wrong council tax band.
When questioned who she was working for, the caller became annoyed, rude and hung up the call.
In a separate incident, a resident received a call claiming to be from BT, demanding money for an unpaid account.
And there have been further reports of a scam involving phone calls and emails claiming to be from TV Licensing.
These often tell you that you need to make an urgent payment, or you can get a refund or a cheaper licence. Emails may also show a fake licence number.
The rules around TV licensing have recently changed, for more information go to www.tvlicensing.co.uk or phone 0300 790 6075.
Residents should always be wary of providing any personal or bank details in response to an unsolicited call or email.
Members of the public are asked to forward any suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk for the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre will investigate. If the email links to a scam website it will be taken down.
For advice on scams please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 (for English speakers) or 0808 223 1144 (for Welsh speakers).
More information about scams and how to guard against them can be found at the website: friendsagainstscams.org.uk/