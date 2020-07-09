A Pembrokeshire based business is celebrating after being shortlisted in the prestigious Wales Start Up Awards.

Gorilla ERP, based in Haverfordwest, has been nominated in the Business to Business Services Start Up category.

Despite the impact of the global pandemic - and the challenges faced by any company servicing international clients from a rural location – Gorilla ERP has gone from strength to strength since it was launched by recruitment specialist Dean Harrison three years ago, doubling turnover and profit every year.

The company sources high quality Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) experts for organisations around the world and has worked with high-profile international businesses like Aldi, Burberry and Deloitte.

ERP is an integrated IT solution connecting different departments in the same business and Gorilla sources and supplies high-level contractors for these businesses.

Dean, who has spent a total of seventeen years working as a recruitment professional said: “It’s fantastic to get industry recognition for the work that we do. We’re proud to be a Pembrokeshire-based business and hope this shows how you don’t need to be based in the city to operate on a global level.

“Our small, talented team works exceptionally hard and the result is the news that we have been shortlisted for this national award.”

The awards take place at The Depot, in Cardiff, on Friday 18th September.

