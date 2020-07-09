THE popular event ‘Bags of books’, organised by Milford Haven School, is returning next week and it’s going on tour.

Due to popular demand the school has managed to secure funding to take the event on a mini tour of the Milford Haven catchment area.

On Monday (July 13), the Bags of Books event will take place at Milford Haven Community Primary School and St Francis between 11am and 1pm.

Between the same times on Tuesday (July 14), the event will be held at Coastlands School.

On Wednesday (July 15), it will take place at Neyland Primary School between 11am and 1pm and on Thursday (July 16), it will be held at Gelliswick School between 2-4pm.

Finally, on Friday (July 17), the event will be returning to Milford Haven School between 11am and 1pm.

The school is proud to support its community and want to do so in as many ways as possible. This includes developing strong literacy skills in young people so reading can be utilised for both pleasure and learning.

Your child does not have to be a pupil of Milford Haven School for you to access this event, anyone from the town is welcome to come and take part. Please note that there will be no access to the main school sites required or granted for this event.

At each event clear bags will be tied to front school fencing with each bag containing a brand new book for children of all ages.

You are invited to come and collect a free book at your nearest location.

Everyone who attends is asked to follow social distancing guidance, and to only touch a book if you intend to take it- the bags are clear so you will be able to browse before making your selection.

A spokesperson for Milford Haven School said: “A huge thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council for supporting this project, and also our incredibly supportive cluster of schools who have assisted us in widening the reach and impact we were able to make.

“As our MHS school motto says, 'Together aspire, together achieve', and what a great achievement it is for us to positively engage with such a large portion of our school community in such a unique way.”