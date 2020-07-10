A sherry-swigging pensioner was more than double the drink-drive limit when she crashed into a parked car.

Roberta Bourne, of North Close, Saundersfoot, had previously denied driving while over the legal alcohol limit, but changed her plea to guilty when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, July 6.

A charge of driving without due care and attention, denied by Bourne, was withdrawn.

The court heard that Bourne, 65, had been drinking sherry before getting behind the wheel of her Peugeot 207 on January 21.

A driver was forced to brake hard when Bourne pulled out in front of her, she was then spotted to hit a kerb and drive erratically along The Ridgeway and North Road, Saundersfoot, coming close to hitting several parked cars before colliding with one.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said: “The Peugeot hit a parked white car, bounced off and continued along the road. Police officers could see white paint scrapes on her door.”

Bourne was found to have 81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Joanne Williams, defending, handed ‘positive’ character references to the bench, adding that Bourne was a responsible member of the community, who played a ‘valuable role’ assisting people both before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “This is a lady who regularly assists with charitable events.”

Miss Williams added that Bourne, who had no previous convictions, held a clean driver’s licence.

“This is a one-off. It is out of character and a lapse of rational behaviour.”

“She is extremely sorry for her actions. She has found the experience of appearing in court for the first time in 65 years a salutary lesson.”

Magistrate banned Bourne from driving for 19 months and fined her £249. She was ordered to pay £132 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We accept that this out of character and note how you have been helping others in the community.”