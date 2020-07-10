PEMBROKESHIRE pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to open from Monday (July 13) for outdoor service, the First Minister has announced.

The move is another step towards unlocking and follows the removal of the Welsh five mile ‘stay local’ policy and the re-opening of entirely self-contained accommodation from tomorrow (Saturday, July 11).

The council manages ‘Café Culture’ - the setting up of table and chairs on the highway / pavements - in line with our street trading policy.

Please email streetcare@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for further information.

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events, said: “The ability of pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants etc to open outdoors is to be welcomed, we trust in our businesses to operate in as safe a way as possible and in line with relevant legislation.

“The objective is to get through this stage safely, together, and learn the lessons and in the light of the public health position hopefully move to indoor hospitality opening on August 3.

“We would ask everyone who is planning to visit Pembrokeshire and its pubs, cafes, restaurants etc do so in a respectful way that keeps everyone as safe as possible, carefully following the measures the establishments put in place and keeping in mind all social distancing measures. Please view the Visit Pembrokeshire film clip at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uiu32uHV7U

“There have been a host of announcements about re-opening of businesses and services today and our officers are currently studying those announcements and preparing to respond accordingly and be ready to help our businesses to be ‘Good to Go’.

“The First Minister said earlier today that pubs, cafes, restaurants etc will be able to open for indoor service, if the coronavirus situation allows, from Monday, August 3.”

Further details will be released in due course.