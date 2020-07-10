A pair of protective Milford Haven brothers have appeared in court after making ‘unpleasant comments’ when a bailiff called.

Wayne David Brown, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, and Christopher John Brown, of Meyler Crescent, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 6.

Wayne Brown, 34, and Christopher Brown, 31, both pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress on March 18.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, told the court there was a verbal altercation when the brothers took exception to an official calling to speak to their mother in Milford Haven on March 13.

She said: “Christopher Brown was a little more vocal than his brother, but both of them made unpleasant comments.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said the pair had not intended to ‘make a public scene’.

“It is an incident borne out of concern for their mother. Their mother is vulnerable and they did not believe that the bailiff had the right to be there.

“Comments were made and things got out of control.”

He added that the brothers apologised and regretted their behaviour.

“Their intention at the time was to protect their mother.”

Magistrates fined both defendants £120 and they were each ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Your behaviour in public must be acceptable to everybody. Bailiffs and enforcement officers are just doing their jobs.

“Negotiation is better than confrontation.”