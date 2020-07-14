AN 880-mile run had an emotional conclusion on Saturday.

Mum-of-five Emma Richards covered the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money to help 14-year-old Maddie Jervis, who is rebuilding her life after a leg amputation.

And Maddie joined Emma on Amroth seafront to cross the finishing line and celebrate that approaching £11,000 has been raised.

“It was a very emotional finish for us all,” said seven-times Ironman Emma, who had completed the 68-day run on south Pembrokeshire roads and lanes.

“You get such a buzz when you finish a race, and I wanted Maddie to share that feeling because, if she has hard times ahead, she will be able to think back to that moment and it will help her.

Maddie, who also lives in Llanteg, was diagnosed with bone cancer last August. She had her leg amputated at the hip in May and hopes to have a prosthetic leg fitted later this year.

After she returned from hospital, she was determined to get out into the fields to feed her horses, and has achieved that through the loan of a six-wheeled Gator on which she can carry hay.

The Gator was loaned to Maddie by Matthew Blackmore, depot manager at the Narberth branch of farm equipment supplier Tallis Amos, who are giving a discount of £1,200 off their price.

Supporter and sponsors cheering Maddie and Emma across the line included Nick Roch of Simply Milk, Ludchurch and Sam Atkinson, commercial director of Princes Gate Water, with rugby internationals Gareth Davies and Ian Gough, while Ludchurch Farm brought along a decorated tractor.

Maddie’s mum, Rachael, gave ‘huge thanks’ to Emma and all the donors and supporters and added: “It was amazing how many people turned out to see her and Maddie cross the line - a day we’ll never forget.”