Class B drugs were discovered in a builder’s bag during a trip to Pembrokeshire, a court has heard.
Max Collins, of Westfield Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Class B drug when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court, on Tuesday, July 14.
Prosecutor Dennis Davies said Collins, 21, was a passenger in a car stopped by police on the A40 at Penblewin on May 16.
Officers searched the vehicle and a glass jar containing 2.8 grams of herbal cannabis was discovered in Collins’ sports bag.
Mr Davies said: “The defendant confirmed it was his and he was going to smoke it.”
John Allchurch, defending, told the bench that Collins, a self-employed builder, had no previous convictions or cautions, and was carrying a small amount of the Class B drug.
“He accepted it was for his personal use and has now pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”
Mr Allchurch added that first-time offenders in this situation were normally dealt with by being issued a police caution rather than being brought to court.
Magistrates fined Collins £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the drugs.
