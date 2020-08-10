A supermarket chain have launched an urgent product recall on a number of cartons of milk over fears of a 'microbiological contamination'.
Here's what you need to know.
Which supermarket has recalled the milk?
Sainsbury’s have taken the step of recalling by 'Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat 1 litre UHT milk'.
The supermarket says the recall is because of possible microbiological contamination that could lead to spoilage. They add that this may make the product unsafe to consume.
Which products are affected?
- Product name: by Sainsbury’s semi-skimmed less than 2% fat UHT milk
- Pack size: 1 litre
- Best before: December 28, 2020 and December 29, 2020
- Risk statement: Possible microbiological contamination may make the product unsafe to consume.
A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "No other Sainsbury's products have been affected by this issue.
"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."
What should people do if they have bought it?
A spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency added: "If you have bought any of the above product do not consume it.
"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials.
"Alternatively contact Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 636262."
