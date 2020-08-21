ITV have announced that viewers are in for a special treat when the next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? airs on TV.

Audiences will get to witness a contestant go all the way and win one million pounds.

With Jeremy Clarkson hosting the show, the contestant took to the hot seat, answered the 15 questions and was crowned the sixth one million pound winner in the iconic quiz shows’ UK history.

How was this latest series filmed?

ITV say this series was filmed without a studio audience due to Covid-19 and strict government guidelines around social distancing.

This series viewers will see each contestant still have their four lifelines, however, they will be 50:50, Ask The Host and two opportunities to Phone A Friend.

Whilst details of the individual and their game play are being kept under wraps, ITV say viewers will be left questioning if this is the greatest ever Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant.

What has Jeremy Clarkson said?

Jeremy Clarkson said: "Well, I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything.

"I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too.

"I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22 year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.

“It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying 'You've just won one million pounds'.

"I wasn't sure I'd ever get to utter those immortal six words and I'm not embarrassed to say, it was a little emotional but boy did it feel good."

Who are the previous winners of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire - and when did they hit the jackpot?

Previous one million pound winners are:

Judith Keppel (2000)

David Edwards (2001)

Robert Brydges (2001)

Pat Gibson (2004)

Ingram Willcox (2006)

When will the next series air on ITV?

The five-episode series will return to ITV next month, although an airdate has yet to be announced.