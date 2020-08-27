TRAINS between Milford Haven and Carmarthen are currently being replaced by a bus service due to a signalling system fault between Clarbeston Road and Haverfordwest.

All lines between Clarbeston Road and Milford Haven are now blocked to allow repair work to be carried out, with buses replacing trains between Carmarthen and Milford Haven.

It is expected that the lines will reopen by approximately 6pm, although it is possible that services will continue to be disrupted after this time.

In an unrelated incident, emergency services evacuated homes in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, last night after a diesel fuel train from Milford Haven caught alight.

The incident was reported at just before 11.20pm on Wednesday, August 26, when a number of carriages of a diesel train had caught alight.

At around 5.30am this morning police began to allow residents to return to their homes.

Carmarthenshire County Council continues to support emergency services and partner organisations to deal with the major incident in Llangennech.

Over a hundred residents were evacuated overnight after a freight train carrying diesel derailed and caught fire.

People living within an 800m cordon were asked to leave their homes as a precaution, with a rest centre set up by the council at the nearby local primary school. They have since been allowed to return.

British Transport Police are leading the emergency response to the incident, with Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Natural Resources Wales, Carmarthenshire County Council and other partner agencies working alongside them.

Natural Resources Wales has confirmed it will assess the impact of the diesel spill as soon as it is safe to do so.

Further information will be made available throughout the day.

Cllr Emlyn Dole, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “I would like to thank all emergency services, including our officers, for their swift response to this major incident. I thank all residents who have been affected and who co-operated with requests in what was a frightening situation. Thanks also to staff at Llangennech and Bryn primary schools that opened up to support the emergency response.

“We will continue to work with emergency services and partners to deal with the aftermath of this incident for as long as is necessary.”

