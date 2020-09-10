An abusive tenant made her neighbours’ lives hell while drinking gin and tonic for ‘medicinal reasons’.

Tracey Allen, of West Lane, Templeton, stood trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 7.

Allen, 56, had denied persistently making calls to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety and three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Allen lived in an annex next to her landlords Mr and Mrs Thomas.

The couple received a delivery while isolating on April 3, when Allen appeared and started shouting and swearing at Mr Thomas.

Another neighbour was confronted by Allen on April 6, when she shouted and swore at him about an aerial. He was left feeling anxious about going into his garden.

Allen was angered when her neighbours reported her to the police and shouted and swore at Mr Thomas again on April 7, adding: “I hope you and your wife die a horrible death from coronavirus.”

She went on to call 101 seven times between 4.27am and 4.56am, and some conversations had to be terminated by the call-handler due to the foul language.

When taken into custody Allen compared herself to Jesus and stated she hoped her neighbours burned in hell, calling them ‘idiots and liars’ who were beneath her.

Body-cam footage played to the court showed Mr Thomas stating he was at the end of his tether.

He said: “I’m afraid for her safety and mine, please, please, please will you take her from here.”

Mr Thomas told the court they had been to court in an attempt to evict Allen.

He said: “It’s been constant abuse for nearly two years.

“She is a complete Jekyll and Hyde, if she has not been drinking she can be quite pleasant. After being drinking she can be unbelievable, shouting and screaming abuse over nothing whatsoever.”

Mr Thomas added: “My wife and I are in our 70s, we do not need this kind of thing. We are almost too stressed to go out of our front door.”

He added the couple kept their doors locked in case Allen barged into their home.

Fiona Thomas said they were unable to sell their property while Allen remained there.

“It is causing us anxiety. She refuses to leave.

“She is causing all this hassle and paying us no rent.”

She added: “It is very scary all this. She is very erratic.”

Allen claimed her neighbours made up the allegations to frame her.

She told the court she did not owe the couple any rent, and was looking for alternative accommodation.

“It was obvious that they did not like me from the word go.

“I am not horrible. I do not think it’s aggressive, it’s just being self-assured I suppose.”

She added she had been drinking gin and tonic for medical reasons, and had called 101 to clarify why the police had visited her on the first occasion.

“I was upset because they had called the police on me quite a few times for no reason.

“I continued to make calls because I was not getting any information at all. I was perfectly relaxed, but I was getting more frustrated because I was not getting any answers.”

Allen added she had extended an olive branch to the Thomases following the eviction proceedings, but they had refused to take it.

“They are the perpetrators, they have been causing me grief.”

Miss Vaughan added: “It is quite clear that she is making their lives hell, and this has started to spread to the other neighbours.”

Magistrates found Allen guilty and adjourned sentencing until September 28 for a report to be completed.