PENSIONERS at a South Pembrokeshire care home didn’t let the recent cancellation of Ironman Wales 2020 dampen their enthusiasm for the event.
Instead, they enjoyed a fabulous celebration taking part in various sporty activities in the grounds.
Staff at the private residential care home in Wooden, near Saundersfoot even put up a mock finishing line – complete with a clock displaying finishing times.
This year’s IRONMAN Wales event, which has been held in Tenby for the past nine years, was unfortunately cancelled due to Covid-19.
"We were delighted to see the residents at Pencoed Care Home keep the Ironman spirit alive. We can't wait to come back in 2021 where the support is truly special" said Declan Byrne, the event’s regional director for the UK and Ireland.
Pembrokeshire County Councillor, Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services, praised the celebrations at Pencoed.
“What a wonderful way to celebrate Ironman,” she said. “It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm of staff and residents alike.”