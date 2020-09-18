WORK has begun on the first council houses to be built in Pembrokeshire for a generation.
Thirty-three affordable units are being constructed by Pembrokeshire County Council on the site of a former primary school at Cranham Park, Johnston.
They are the first council houses to be built in the county for over 25 years.
Work was held up for a time due to the lockdown but resumed as soon the contractors were able to do so.
The development comprises:
• 12 one bed flats in three blocks (four flats are identified for assisted living, with communal facilities)
• seven two-storey two bedroom houses
• five two-storey three bedroom houses
• two two-storey four bedroom houses
• one two-storey five bedroom house
• four two -bedroom bungalows
• two bungalows with three or more bedrooms.
The estate also includes parking, open space and associated works.
The council’s cabinet member for housing, Michelle Bateman, said it was a red-letter day for the authority.
“The house-building scheme fulfils a pledge made by the authority’s cabinet when it took over the administration of the council in 2017,” she added.
“I am proud and delighted to say that we are now honouring that pledge.”
Cllr Bateman added that other council house-building schemes were lined up for Tudor Place in Tiers Cross and Charles Street, Milford Haven.
The houses are being built by WRW Construction Limited.
As a result of the Covid-19 interruption there has been a slight delay, and construction work is now due to finish in December 2021.
