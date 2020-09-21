AN annual charity cycle ride in Pembrokeshire proved to be a challenge for both its participants and organisers.

The fifth Il Giro di Pembrokeshire saw two 30-strong groups of cyclists taking on some testing county terrain.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales, approval for the ride was sought from the Welsh Government by Chris Williams, the president of the event's organisers, Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

And the hard work from both the riders and Rotarians was rewarded with the total of £900 raised for Prostate Cymru and local charities supported by Rotary.

The event was instigated five years ago as the Rotary Ride by Rotarian David Haward, a keen cyclist. He decided last year to change its title to Il Giro di Pembrokeshire to enable it to be included amongst the premier events in the Pembrokeshire Cycling Event calendar.

It is usually held two weeks before Ironman Wales, which gives local cyclists a chance to do their last bit of training over a challenging Pembrokeshire course.

This year's event was held on Sunday September 13, and to comply with Covid-19 rules, two groups of 30 cyclists were allowed at the allocated time slots of 10am and 11am,

The two rides - over 27 and 50 miles - started and finished at Narberth Rugby Club, thanks to the efforts of stewardess Sheena Conbeer and Rotarian Ken Morgan.

The grounds of the rugby club, with a marquee and pitch was a perfect way to socially distance and accommodate the signing on and off process as well as making it possible for cyclists to have food and drink afterwards.

Because of the hour difference between events, there was never more than 30 people at the rugby club. All participants were temperature-tested and nline registration and payment meant that paperwork at the signing-on desk was limited.

A young Spanish cyclist who works at the Druidstone Hotel was given a lift to the event from Haverfordwest by Rotarian Elaine Bradbury who was in charge of the breakdown van.

He sent a thank-you note after completing the 50 mile route, saying: "You can't imagine how much I appreciate the opportunity of being there. The organisation was amazing, everything well signed, amazing pictures, and even better initiative."

Another participant, Captain James John, said: "The 50 mile route proved to be as testing as anything I have done in the Alps! Bwlch Mountain with a headwind was extra special!"

President Chris said: "We are delighted that the event went ahead in what is a difficult time for fundraising for charities all over Wales.

"We have supported Prostate Cymru at this event for a few years and we are delighted that everyone had a great day out whilst supporting a worthwhile cause."