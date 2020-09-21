A drug-driver has been banned from the road for a year.
Ryan Gainfort, Hillcroft, Johnston, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 15.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police conducted a routine check on a VW Golf on Langford Road, Johnston, at 6.46pm on March 5.
“The officer could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle when he spoke to him.”
The court heard that Gainfort, 21, was previously of clean character.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was a miscalculation. He had smoked cannabis much earlier in the day and thought that he would be okay to drive later on, but clearly he was not.”
The bench disqualified Gainfort from driving for 12 months and fined him £92. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “Drug-driving is unfortunately becoming an increasingly common offence among young people.
“I am sure that you have learned your lesson today.”
