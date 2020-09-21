A PERSON was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after concerns were raised about their welfare.
Residents of Leonardston Road in Llanstadwell reported seeing an armed response vehicle and said that the road was blocked for around half an hour.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to an address in Leonardston Road, Llanstadwell, Milford Haven, at around 4.50pm on Sunday, 20 September, over concerns for the welfare of someone at the property.
“They were taken to hospital as a precaution.”