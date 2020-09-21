A YOUNG girl living with life-limiting illnesses has had lockdown made much easier thanks to the generosity of Pembrokeshire people.

Ten-year-old Elain James has been diagnosed with complex pulmonary atresia, VSD and MAPCAs and also 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

Elain struggled through lockdown with not being able to go to the park, so Pembrokeshire charity, Belle's Story decided to bring the park to her.

Belle's Story was set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease in April last year, at only ten years old.

During her lifetime Belle, along with friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.

Belle's Story was set up to help make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.

This can be through relieving hardship and suffering or helping to provide facilities, services and equipment that make a difference.

The charity also raises awareness of organ donation and the need to discuss your wishes.

When Belle's Story learnt that Elain, from Aberystwyth, was missing the park it decided to bring the park to her and bought her a treehouse and slide for her garden.

"Throughout lockdown she has missed the park so much. Now at least she can enjoy a little piece of park in her own back garden," said her parents, Bridget and Gareth.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has helped make life a little more bearable for Elain during these tough times."

Belle's mother Stella added:

"I'm so proud that Belle's story has been able to make Elain's dream come true by gifting her the tree house climbing frame.

"Seeing her smile just makes all the fundraising so worthwhile, for which we have to thank the generous people of Pembrokeshire and beyond. Without their support it wouldn't have been possible.

"This was Belle's wish - to make dreams come true for children like herself, living with life limiting illnesses - she wanted to make every moment count for them and spread fun and laughter wherever she could."