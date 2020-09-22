MILFORD Haven Town Council has offered support to the Royal British Legion after it failed to agree a request for funding.
At their last meeting, members considered the request for £500 which would have assisted in the production of a book to commemorate those who served and those who fell from the area in the Second World War.
Members noted that there was no supporting financial information from the Royal British Legion and were advised that the book would be printed on September 11.
One councillor spoke of his immense respect for the Royal British Legion and for the project, but felt he could not support giving a donation without the supporting financial information, which would go against the Council’s rules.
The council decided, regrettably, that without further information they could not support the application.
They did, however, agree to contact the Milford Haven branch of the Royal British Legion to offer their support with potential future projects.