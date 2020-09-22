Pubs, cafes, restaurants and casinos in Wales must operate as table service only and close from 10pm, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Off-licences including supermarkets will also be stopped from selling alcohol as part of the measures, which come into force at 6pm on Thursday.

Mr Drakeford confirmed the measures as part of a televised address on Tuesday evening, following a similar announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier on Tuesday, he told the Welsh Parliament that he would be encouraging people in Wales to only make essential journeys.

He said reducing the amount of journeys and meetings with others resulted in "less danger" being posed to people.

In the televised address, Mr Drakeford said rising cases of coronavirus infections were being seen in different parts of Wales, with people being admitted to hospital with "serious illnesses because of this deadly virus".

On Tuesday, Public Health Wales said a further 281 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded - the highest daily figure since April 17.

"In the weeks and months ahead of us, there is a very real possibility that we could see the virus regain a foothold in our local communities, towns and cities," Mr Drakeford said.

"Now none of us wants to see that happen again. 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year. We have all sacrificed so much.

"Families have lost loved ones. People have lost jobs and livelihoods. This is a highly infectious virus. We cannot let it take a hold of our lives again. We have come too far to let that happen."

During a Cobra meeting on Tuesday morning, the leaders of the four UK nations agreed to take "coordinated action" to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Drakeford said some of those measures being introduced elsewhere were already in force in Wales, such as working from home where possible.

Only six people are able to meet indoors and must be part of a single extended household.

Face coverings must be worn on public transport, in shops and in enclosed public spaces across Wales.

"And please think carefully about making journeys - only travel when you need to do so," Mr Drakeford said.

"The fewer people we meet, and the fewer journeys we make, the safer we all are.

A £500 payment to support people on low incomes who are asked to self-isolate will be provided, he confirmed.

From Thursday at 6pm, hospitality businesses in Wales will have to close at 10pm and must provide table service only.

Off-licences including supermarkets will have to shut at the same time, he said.

Six areas of south Wales - Caerphilly county borough, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport and Blaenau Gwent - are under stricter restrictions as part of local lockdowns.

Under the measures, people must not enter or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.

They are only able to meet outdoors and must not meet members of their extended households indoors.

Of the new positive cases on Tuesday, 77 were in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 34 were in Bridgend, 30 were in Cardiff, 28 were in Swansea and 20 were in Merthyr Tydfil.

Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, said: "The council areas of Cardiff, Swansea, the Vale of Glamorgan, Carmarthen, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire are all areas of concern to us and we are watching the data from there carefully, but numbers of cases are increasing in all parts of Wales so there is no room for complacency in any area.

"We are also seeing an increase in the number of people who are seriously ill and have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19."

A series of measures have been introduced in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan to stem a "sudden increase" in cases across the two counties, local authorities said.

These include indoor visits to care homes and hospitals being limited to essential visits only and increased engagement with businesses on their responsibility to ensure social distancing is followed.

Higher education and further education sectors will strengthen messages to students on the importance of complying with regulations.

The importance of social distancing and not mixing with people indoors will also be communicated in the areas.

Charles Janczewski, chair of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: "If we all act responsibly and work together we can keep our local areas safe, our communities open and prevent increased lockdown measures happening here."

No further deaths were reported on Tuesday, with the total number of deaths in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,603.