A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stealing from a church on two occasions.
Damien Halfpenny, of Howells Close, Monkton, is alleged to have stolen cash from a wall safe and tin at St Brynach's church, Nevern, on September 18, 2019.
Halfpenny, 48, is accused of returning to the church to steal an unknown amount of cash on October 24, 2019.
He also faces charges of going equipped for theft with a piece of wire and a torch.
Haverfordwest magistrates issued a warrant without bail when Halfpenny failed to attend his court hearing on Tuesday, September 15.
