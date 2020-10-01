A former BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ has launched a new national dance music station.

Capital Dance, a new station from Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, hit the airwaves on DAB digital radio across the UK today (Thursday October 1).

The station, which officially launches from 4pm, promises to bring a 'huge new energy and sound', playing the biggest dance anthems and club mixes.

Who is the former Radio 1 DJ who will front the station?

Capital Dance is also the brand-new home of dance music legend MistaJam, who has joined to front the new station.

MistaJam will front new national radio station, Capital Dance, and will host shows on sister station Capital. Picture: Capital Dance

When will MistaJam be on the air?

The much-loved and highly respected DJ, producer and tastemaker will play the biggest tunes and party anthems between Tuesday and Saturday from 4pm – 7pm, on Capital Dance.

He’ll also take the reins on sister station Capital FM on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, launching the all-new Capital Weekender show, going live in the mix across the UK on both Capital FM and Capital Dance.

What music will Capital Dance play?

Another new national station from Global, Capital Dance is home to the biggest dance anthems and freshest club mixes anywhere on the dial, playing massive tracks from the likes of Disclosure, MK, Jessie Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Martin Solveig, Peggy Gou, Paul Woolford, The Blessed Madonna, Disciples, Duke Dumont, Jax Jones, Aluna and Armand Van Helden.

What has MistaJam said about his new station and shows?

The Capital Dance and Capital DJ said: “I’m really excited, honoured and privileged to start a brand new chapter in my career with the Global family, launching the UK’s first ever official 24 hour dance music radio station, Capital Dance, and taking the reins of the all new Capital Weekender show to make it the biggest dance music show in the UK.

“Capital Dance will become THE official destination for all fans of the very best in dance music – home to the biggest dance records right now as well as classic dance bangers, plus we’ll be helping to create the dance superstars of tomorrow.

The Capital Weekender show is a radio institution, and I’ll be starting the weekend on the UK’s no.1 hit music station and on Capital Dance with the absolute biggest dance tunes out there – the soundtrack to your weekend rituals just got bigger!

“To be asked to launch Capital Dance and the all-new Capital Weekender really is the pinnacle of my 15 years of broadcasting to date. It’s a dream come true to join the amazingly talented and massively inspirational Coco Cole, and the exceptional Rio Fredrika.

“No other collection of genres has the power that dance music has to universally unite, energise and uplift people. I’m truly grateful to share that vision with the team at Capital and Global and to be able to bring these vibes to the nation in my new home. I can’t wait to get started!

Who else will be on the station?

Capital’s Coco Cole also joins Capital Dance as the host of an all-new evening show from Monday to Thursday from 7pm.

A hugely in-demand artist and club DJ, Coco has played to massive crowds at some of the world’s biggest clubs and dance music festivals.

Coco Cole. Picture: Capital Dance

Coco will also host Friday and Saturday nights on the all-new Capital Weekender show with Ministry of Sound from 10pm.

Coco Cole said: “I am beyond excited for what Capital Dance is going to bring to people’s everyday lives. 2020 needs more joy, more positive energy and more dancing, so we’re making that our mission!”

What have bosses of Capital Dance said about the new station's launch?

James Rea, director of broadcasting at Global, said: “Capital Dance is a brilliant addition to the Capital brand, opening it up to a whole new set of music and dance genres, fronted by one of the biggest personalities and most esteemed figures in dance music. We’re delighted to welcome MistaJam to the Global family both on Capital Dance and on the Capital network for the all new Capital Weekender show on Friday & Saturday nights at 7pm.”

How to listen to Capital Dance

Listeners across the UK will be able to hear the brand-new station from 4pm today (Thursday, October 1).

Capital Dance is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and on the free Global Player app, plus on your smart speaker (“play Capital Dance”), as well as iOS or Android device and at capitaldance.co.uk.