A BEACH clean at Porthlysgi Bay near St Davids hauled in fishing wire, a steel toe cap shoe and plastic bottles and more than 30 bags of rubbish.

The clean at Porthlysgi Bay beach was organised jointly between environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy and EcoDewi as part of the Wales-wide Autumn Clean Cymru campaign, with over 15 volunteers litter picking while socially distancing.

EcoDewi is a new ecology and energy group on the St Davids Peninsula, working to increase the community's capacity to produce its own, locally-owned sustainable energy.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb, joined the litter picker asn afterwards praised them for their hard work.

The rubbish collected will now be disposed of responsibly. While some litter is left behind on the beach by inconsiderate users, much of the rubbish now comes from the sea, as the tide washes in what has been thrown overboard boats and ships.

"Pembrokeshire's beaches are some of the very best in the world, but litter remains a dangerous and unsightly problem," said Mr Crabb.

"Beach cleans are a good way to protect and learn more about our natural environment and Saturday's clean was a good example of many hands making light work.

"There have been positive steps by UK and Welsh Governments to reduce the volume of plastic pollution going into our waters, including a ban on microbeads, plastic straws and drink stirrers. But last weekend's beach clean was a real eye-opener and it is clear that more action is needed.

"My thanks to Keep Wales Tidy and EcoDewi for organising an excellent beach clean at one of Pembrokeshire's hidden gem beaches. Anyone can volunteer for a beach clean and I look forward to taking part in another in the near future."

Jeremy Wadia of EcoDewi added: "Community collaboration is key to fighting the current ecological and climate crisis, and it's always great to see people coming together to clean our local beaches which benefits both our marine and land wildlife and of course residents and visitors.

"Seeing local and regional leaders out on the ground inspiring others to get involved is really important, so we are very grateful to Stephen for joining us at Porthlysgi."

Mari Williams, Keep Wales Tidy Pembrokeshire officer said the event was brilliant and that it was great to have so many people volunteer.

"We're all responsible for the health of our oceans, that's why clean-ups like this are so important and do make a real and lasting difference to our marine environment," she said.

"Our campaign Autumn Clean Cymru was a chance for us to take a stand and declare that litter is not acceptable."