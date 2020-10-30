A 69 year-old man has denied a Pembroke Dock assault.
Barry Arthur Lake, of Abinger Road, Ashton in Makerfield, St Helens, Wigan, did not appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 28, but entered a not guilty plea through his solicitor to a charge of assault.
It is alleged that Lake assaulted a woman in Pembroke Dock on April 12.
The case was adjourned to Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.
Lake was released on bail with the condition not to contact witnesses.
Comments are closed on this article.