A 69 year-old man has denied a Pembroke Dock assault.

Barry Arthur Lake, of Abinger Road, Ashton in Makerfield, St Helens, Wigan, did not appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 28, but entered a not guilty plea through his solicitor to a charge of assault.

It is alleged that Lake assaulted a woman in Pembroke Dock on April 12.

The case was adjourned to Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.

Lake was released on bail with the condition not to contact witnesses.