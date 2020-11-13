Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb has called for a single set of UK-wide rules for travel and social mixing this Christmas time.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, November 11, Mr Crabb urged the UK Government to work with the devolved administrations to agree a common approach to the festive period.

Throughout the pandemic, different rules and restrictions have been in force in different parts of the UK.

He said:"People will go to extraordinary lengths to see loved ones at Christmas time. Given the difficult year it has been for so many people, it is inevitable that many will want to travel across the country to spend time with family and friends. We can't predict what the situation will be in late December, but it would be better if there was one set of rules that are clear, consistent and fair to everyone."

In reply, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said:"I really hope that the talks that are under way can come to a set of principles and a set of rules across the UK for Christmas. So many people travel across the UK, including to and from Wales, over the Christmas period, even more so than in the rest of the year, and I hope that we can bring this to fruition."

Mr Crabb added:"I am encouraged with the progress being made on how university students can travel home from all over the UK this Christmas. But, come December, we will need a broader set of guidelines so people, wherever they are in the country, can know with certainty how far they can travel and who they can meet with."