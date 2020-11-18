The Café Culture Grant is closing to applications on Friday, November 27, 2020.
The grant (up to maximum of £1,000) was launched in response to the issues faced in town centres as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Designed to ensure that our town centres are working safely in order to support the long-term viability of businesses, the grant has supported nearly 100 Pembrokeshire businesses.
Grants are available for independent and small to medium-sized enterprises that hold a pavement café licence or who are able to trade outdoors on their own land.
Eligible areas are the town centres of Haverfordwest, Tenby, Saundersfoot, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, St Davids, Fishguard and Goodwick, Milford Haven, Narberth, Neyland, Newport, Crymych and St Dogmaels.
Grant applications received on or before 27th November, 2020 will be considered providing the items/works were ordered on or after 26th June, 2020 and comply with the suitability requirements.
There’s still time to get your application in.
For more information on the grant and to access the online application form see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/cafe-culture-grant