Pembrokeshire’s Library Service has re-introduced their reservation service at some of their libraries.
Customers can place up to two reservations for books and audiobooks, which are available and in stock at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.
Items are also available to reserve from the service’s Stack (store).
Reservations are not currently available at any other libraries, or for stock held at those libraries.
Library members can place reservations free of charge, in person at the libraries previously listed, or via the online catalogue.
To access the online catalogue, log on to: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Find Library Books’
Customers can also place a request for an item not currently in stock, to be purchased as one of their two reservations.
The Library Service is not offering an Interlibrary Loan service at the present time.
· For details on the library services currently offered in Pembrokeshire, please view pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture
