THE FOUNDER of St Davids and Solva Food Pod has finally got to see the results of her hard work, finally managing a visit to the new food pod vase in the Tabernacle vestry.

Louise Tarbuck has been coordinating the food pod from her home since March but has been unable to see it in operation as she has had to self-isolate.

At the end of November she made a very short trip out of the house to see everybody at the food pod base, in the Tabernacle vestry.

"It was wonderful for Louise and our volunteers, the 'core of the pod', to finally meet each other at a safe social distance. No longer just a voice on the end of the phone," said a spokesperson for the pod.

"Thank you Louise, we hope you enjoyed your first ever outing to the wonderful venture you created."

Louise added that she never ceased to be amazed at how the team has gelled and work together so well.

"The move to the vestry was quite a big change and they all stepped up and got on with it without missing a beat," she said.

"The lovely congregation at the chapel have made us so welcome. It is now the 'engine house' for the group to serve our community.

"Meeting the team at the vestry was delayed for far too long because of the various Covid issues.

"It was a real privilege and a pleasure to get to see the team in its base. We are now throwing ourselves into Christmas preparations, and we hope the food pod can bring some extra cheer."