A CHURCH’s restoration will live long in the memory after time capsules with messages to loved ones were placed in its roof.
Work on St David’s Church in Hubberston took place prior to the Covid-19 outbreak and members of the church committee came up with the idea of sponsoring a slate in memory of a loved one.
Messages were then placed in a sealed time capsule in the new roof construction.
The project was described as a ‘great success’ by the committee as dedications arrived from across the world.
The church had worn down by ageing and vandalism and a series of events were hosted by the committee.
An invitation for support was issued to those who had connections with and a love for St. David’s, to contribute towards the preservation of the church.
The church also held a series of open days, where visitors interested in family history were invited to view the church archives and registers.
An additional event was hosted by Pure Art, the gallery on the marina in Milford Haven, who auctioned some pictures towards the church roof fund.
Contributing artists included Anna Walters, two paintings, a framed print by Graham Brace, two paintings by Angela Spillane and a painting by G. Mason.
The church also received support from grantors, including the All Church Trust, the Representative Body of the Church in Wales, Church Care, the Church Trust administered by P.C.C. and the Garfield Weston Foundation.