A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been found guilty of a string of animal welfare charges relating to horses kept on land near Cardigan.
Alun Wynne Lloyd, of Llanfyrnach, Pembrokeshire, had denied seven charges brought by the RSPCA concerning the treatment of horses at Esgyr Fawr, Cippyn, Cardigan, but was found guilty in his absence on all counts after a trial went ahead at Aberystwyth Justice Centre.
Among the charges on which the 78-year-old was convicted were failing to meet the needs of 31 horses on or before December 28 2019; causing unnecessary suffering to five horses between November 15, 2019 and December 29, 2019; causing unnecessary suffering to a chestnut thoroughbred between December 20, 2019 and December 29, 2019 and causing unnecessary suffering to a chestnut Welsh pony between November 27, 2019 and December 29, 2019.
Magistrates adjourned the case against the 78-year-old until December 17 for pre-sentence reports.
The court is considering an order to disqualify Lloyd from owning or keeping animals and also depriving him of ownership of the animals subject of the charges.
If Lloyd again fails to attend court, the court will consider the application in his absence.
