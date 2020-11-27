A MAN from Milford Haven has been banned from driving for 14 months after he was found to be over the drink-drive limit.
Brandon Cooper, aged 22, of Conway Drive, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24.
The offence occurred on October 31 when he drove on an unclassified road between Neyland and Rosemarket.
Cooper took a breathalyser test which gave a reading of 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He was fined £350 for the offence and also ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Magistrates also banned him from driving for 14 months.