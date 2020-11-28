PEMBROKESHIRE’S senior councillors are being encouraged to sign the authority up to a charter supporting victims of hate crime.
Cabinet is recommended by members of the policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee to join other organisations across the country in signing the Victim Support Hate Crime Charter.
In an unanimous vote on November 24 the committee backed the charter and its aim for the council to be an “enabler and support individuals in making their voices heard in relation to hate crime.”
Hate crimes are crimes perceived by the victim or other people to be motivated by prejudice or hate, whether it is because of age, disability, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, or gender identity.
A report to committee includes reference to low numbers of hate crimes in Pembrokeshire, however, committee chairman Cllr Joshua Beynon warned a “spike” would be shown in relation to online abuse around Penally refugee camp and the lighting of County Hall in support of Black Lives Matter.
By signing up the council is committing to signposting victims to support with organisations already sign up including Welsh Government, Dyfed-Powys Police, the police and crime commissioner, other local authorities and Pembrokeshire College, director of education Steven Richards-Downes said.
