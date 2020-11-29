HAVERFORDWEST Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with members of the town’s community, have set up HAVERHYPE (Helping Young People Empower).

The initiative encourages community groups in Haverfordwest to apply for funding through a process called Participatory Budgeting.

Funding for this process has been supplied by The Dyfed Powys Office of Police and Crime Commissioner and local businesses and organisations in the Haverfordwest area.

Participatory Budgeting is a democratic way of empowering communities by allowing them to bid for money to fund projects that meet the theme of the planning group: in this case helping young people empower, reduce crime and antisocial behaviour and raise awareness of mental health.

Any community group can bid for a share of the funding, in order to improve community safety and promote a healthier safer community in Haverfordwest.

Groups/organisations can submit an application for funding up to a maximum of £4,000 for their cause/project. If they meet the criteria, the group/organisation will be contacted and invited to record a 3-minute pitch, which will be played during a Participatory Budgeting Community Event that will be held online.

The community, and other groups in attendance, will vote on the projects being presented to them. The Haverfordwest community will decide who is awarded the money.

Applications are open now and can be obtained from HAVERHYPE on Facebook, Twitter or via haverhype@gmail.com. Applications close at 5pm on Friday, December 4, 2020.

For further details, please visit our social media accounts, or email us on haverhype@gmail.com