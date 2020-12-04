AHEAD of Small Business Saturday tomorrow, December 5, local member of the Welsh Parliament, Paul Davies, is encouraging people across Pembrokeshire to do what they can to support small businesses across the county.
The campaign aims to generate widespread support for small businesses on the high street and in town centres, against the backdrop of what has been a difficult trading year.
"I'm supporting Small Business Saturday and I sincerely hope that people across Pembrokeshire will also take the opportunity to do so," said Mr Davies.
"There are so many ways to support local businesses, such as by purchasing items instore and online or even just leaving a review or post on your social media platforms to help small businesses expand their reach and attract new customers.
"All of these steps help raise awareness of our fantastic local businesses and encourage others to consider how they can support them too.
"We can all play a part to help safeguard local jobs and livelihoods. Therefore, I hope that everyone across Pembrokeshire will join me in supporting Small Business Saturday and help protect and support our important local businesses."