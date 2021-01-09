A PLEA is being made for yellow lights to shine out on Pembrokeshire buildings in memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19
The date of March 23 has been chosen for the illuminations, as it marks the anniversary of the start oif the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.
County Hall in Haverfordwest is one of the buildings proposed for the light-up, with the colour yellow being chosen because the yellow heart has become a poignant symbol of love and loss during the pandemic.
Locations throughout Wales are being sought for the yellow lighting tribute by a Welsh Facebook group set up to support families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the group said:
"The group is a safe and therapeutic space for people to remember their loved ones and share their feelings.
“We now have nearly 400 members in the group, which is part of a network of 36, in a variety of locations, supporting Covid families in the UK.
"We have a number of charities and organisations now engaging and working with us – including Cruse Bereavement and Marie Curie Bereavement.
“There are also interactive maps which pinpoint the location of group members, so people can see if there is anyone in a similar situation near them."
The group is now waiting to hear the outcome of its request to Pembrokeshire County Council for the County Hall lighting in March.
Find the Covid-19 Families Wales and UK groups on Facebook via https://www.facebook.com/groups/554610945228739 and
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment